Business Community Lauds Armed Forces For Decisive Victory

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The business community from South Punjab on Sunday extended heartfelt congratulations to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for their overwhelming victory against the arch-enemy, inflicting significant damage to its military infrastructure, installations, and air bases.

In a statement issued here, Shahid Imran, Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on food, praised the valor and operational precision of the armed forces, describing the triumph as a “defining moment” for national security.

He emphasized that the military’s success has not only elevated national morale but also strengthened regional stability, an essential condition for sustainable economic activity.

“A secure Pakistan is a prosperous Pakistan,” he stated, adding that robust defence capabilities are vital to attracting foreign investment and fostering long-term economic growth.

Shahid Imran reiterated the unwavering support of the business community for Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged the sacrifices made by military personnel in the line of duty. He noted that this historic victory has sent a clear and powerful message of Pakistan’s resilience in the face of aggression, further uniting the nation in pride and patriotism.

