Business community marks Kashmiri people right to self determination day under HCCI banner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The business community of Hyderabad reaffirmed pledge to continue their moral support to the people of Held Jammu and Kashmir adding that the support would continue till acceptance of right of self determination to Kashmiri brethren.

The business community pledged this while taking out a big rally under the banner of Hyderabad Chamber of commerce and Industry here from Haider Chowk to Press Club on Sunday.

The participants of the rally strongly condemned the brutality being committed by the forces in Held Jammu and Kashmir on the behest of Indian government adding that India put the peace under threat by violating the human rights violation in Held Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the rally also condemned 158 days long lock-down in Held Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces and called upon the world community to take serious notice of state terrorism and blood bath being played by Indian forces in Held Jammu and Kashmir.

They also demanded to resolve Kashmir issue in accordance to UNO Resolutions and grant of right of self determination to Kashmir brethren. "The people of Pakistan are on the back of armed forces of the country and ready to respond any aggression from Indian troops", they vowed.

