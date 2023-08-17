Open Menu

Business Community Meets With CCPO

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Business community meets with CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana met with a delegation of businessmen and the business community representatives here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana met with a delegation of businessmen and the business community representatives here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the business community extended their support for the enhancement of police stations throughout Lahore.�� Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that the refurbishment of Mozang and Civil Lines police stations had been accomplished within five days.

He announced the allocation of a dedicated segment to address the concerns of the business community.�The meeting concluded with a decision to undertake the renovation of Lahore's police stations, aiming to enhance their operational environment through a public-private partnership.

The delegation included prominent figures such as Sheikh Ibrahim, Waqar Ahmed, Fazal Javed, Nisar Chaudhry, Umar Chaudhry, Abid Saad Pal, Mushtaq Ahmed, Syed Muzaffar Abbas Kazmi, and Muhammad Yusuf.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business

Recent Stories

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Ir ..

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Iranian oil

28 minutes ago
 GC University announces 2 year English Access Micr ..

GC University announces 2 year English Access Micro scholarship Program

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

25 minutes ago
 Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political proc ..

Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political process to ensure free, peaceful e ..

25 minutes ago
 Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sampl ..

Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sample

25 minutes ago
 Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ ..

Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ sugarcane chip bud technology

25 minutes ago
Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to reme ..

Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to remember journalist Jan Muhammad

25 minutes ago
 SDHR organises training programme on visionary lea ..

SDHR organises training programme on visionary leadership

43 minutes ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partners ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mon ..

43 minutes ago
 37 new Covid cases reported in last week

37 new Covid cases reported in last week

24 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificate ..

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificates to officials

24 minutes ago
 Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan