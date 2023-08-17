Business community meets with CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana met with a delegation of businessmen and the business community representatives here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana met with a delegation of businessmen and the business community representatives here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the business community extended their support for the enhancement of police stations throughout Lahore.�� Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that the refurbishment of Mozang and Civil Lines police stations had been accomplished within five days.

He announced the allocation of a dedicated segment to address the concerns of the business community.�The meeting concluded with a decision to undertake the renovation of Lahore's police stations, aiming to enhance their operational environment through a public-private partnership.

The delegation included prominent figures such as Sheikh Ibrahim, Waqar Ahmed, Fazal Javed, Nisar Chaudhry, Umar Chaudhry, Abid Saad Pal, Mushtaq Ahmed, Syed Muzaffar Abbas Kazmi, and Muhammad Yusuf.