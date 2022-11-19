UrduPoint.com

Business Community Members To Sponsor Boxing Champion

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Business community members to sponsor boxing champion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The members of business community on Friday announced to sponsor Sindh Police's boxing champion Shaheer Afridi who defeated his Indian opponent in international boxing championship.

The announcement was made by the eight-member delegation of business community during their visit and meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.

They said they would give Shaheer Afridi all possible support in the light, middle and heavyweight events of boxing.

The IGP said Shaheer Afridi was an asset of Sindh Police. The way he defeated an Indian opponent in a world boxing competition was unforgettable, he added.

He said the Sindh Police had a keen eye on the importance and usefulness of healthy activities like sports.

Boxer Shaheer Afridi expressed his gratitude for the reception from IGP Sindh and business community.

He said Sindh Police and the current IGP Sindh had supported him in every boxing event. He said he was making all-out effort to meet the expectations of the IGP and the Sindh Police, and bring fame to the country.

The business community members included Hanif Sulaiman Jiwani, Ahmed Hanif Jiwani, Taimur Ahmed Baig, Laung Khan Khaskheli, Zeeshan Zaki and Mustafa.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India World Police Sports Business Visit Afridi Event All From Boxing

Recent Stories

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

7 minutes ago
 Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAP ..

Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAPM

7 minutes ago
 England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' a ..

England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' against All Blacks

7 minutes ago
 RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA ..

RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA Conditions Fully Met - WADA Ch ..

7 minutes ago
 IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to ..

IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to Criticism - Russia's Rosenerg ..

7 minutes ago
 Madrid region's public health system on the brink

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.