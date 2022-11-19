Business community members to sponsor boxing champion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The members of business community on Friday announced to sponsor Sindh Police's boxing champion Shaheer Afridi who defeated his Indian opponent in international boxing championship.

The announcement was made by the eight-member delegation of business community during their visit and meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.

They said they would give Shaheer Afridi all possible support in the light, middle and heavyweight events of boxing.

The IGP said Shaheer Afridi was an asset of Sindh Police. The way he defeated an Indian opponent in a world boxing competition was unforgettable, he added.

He said the Sindh Police had a keen eye on the importance and usefulness of healthy activities like sports.

Boxer Shaheer Afridi expressed his gratitude for the reception from IGP Sindh and business community.

He said Sindh Police and the current IGP Sindh had supported him in every boxing event. He said he was making all-out effort to meet the expectations of the IGP and the Sindh Police, and bring fame to the country.

The business community members included Hanif Sulaiman Jiwani, Ahmed Hanif Jiwani, Taimur Ahmed Baig, Laung Khan Khaskheli, Zeeshan Zaki and Mustafa.