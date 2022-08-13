UrduPoint.com

Business Community Most Serious Stakeholder Of Law And Order: Additional IGP

Published August 13, 2022

Business community most serious stakeholder of law and order: Additional IGP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Saturday said the business community was the most serious stakeholder of law and order.

Addressing as a chief guest at the flag hoisting ceremony organized by Saddar Alliance of Market Association, the Karachi Police chief said the improvement of law and order would increase business, employment opportunities and decrease the street crime in the megalopolis.

He said Karachi Police valued the support of business community for improvement of law and order situation of the city. It was due to the sacrifices rendered by police department that crimes of serious nature had been eradicated.

Additional IGP Karachi concluded that establishment of a better and peaceful society was possible only with the cooperation and coordination among police and citizens.

