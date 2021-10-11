UrduPoint.com

Business Community Mourns Dr. A.Q.Khan's Demise

Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said the entire business community of the country is mourning the demise of the legendary scientist, and father of Pakistan's nuclear programme Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a statement issued here on Monday, FPCCI Chief said Dr. A.Q. Khan lived an accomplished life. He inspired and motivated three generations of the country and will continue to inspire and influence the future generations as well.

He said the nuclear programme of Pakistan had made the country's defense invincible from external threats and had provided a secure environment for socio-economic growth of the country.

FPCCI would hold "fateha khawani" in all its offices countrywide for the departed soul and to commemorate Dr. AQ Khan's unparalleled contributions to country's defense, academia and philanthropic landscape.

In an other statement, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry's Patron-in-Chief, S.M. Muneer, its President Salman Aslam and other office bearers urged that Dr. A.Q. Khan's death be declared as national day so the future generations remember his unmatched services to the nation and the country.

They recalled that late Dr. Khan dedicated his life for the sake of the country and made Pakistan the first nuclear power of the Muslim Ummah.

