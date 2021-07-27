Business community must give productive input to harvest maximum economic benefits: SVP FCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The government is formulating long term policies for different sectors and we must give positive and productive input for each segment to harvest the maximum economic benefits in the years to come.

Addressing a joint meeting of the standing committees on Liaison with Trade Associations, Agriculture and Allied Engineering, Foundry & Light Engineering, Chaudhry Talat Mahmood, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood during his last visit to FCCI had categorically announced to arrange a meeting of industrialists with Prime Minister Imran Khan and we must carve out a strategy to convey our concern explicitly so that Prime Minister could direct concerned departments to redress the same in our future policies.

Chaudhry Talat Mahmood stressed the need for working on membership growth. "In this connection every sector must convince their relevant persons and firm members to get the membership of FCCI which is a supreme body representing the entire businesses", he said and added that its recommendations were given due consideration at the highest level.

Rana Sikandar Azam Khan, Chairman Standing Committee on Liaison with Trade Associations said that more than one hundred organizations were directly affiliated with the FCCI, while the number of its members were around 7000. He said, "We must expedite work to further enhance our membership". He appreciated the efforts of Senior Vice President and said that any member who had problems with social security and Employees Old Age benefits Institution (EOBI) could contact him for the resolution of their genuineproblems.

The meeting was also attended by Abdul Rauf, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Shakir, Mohammad Qasim, Mohammad Zahid, Mudassar Ali, Haji Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Abid, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Shahbaz, Sanaullah, Rana Naveed Khan, Mohammad Azam, Syed Mohammad Javed, Mohammad Shoaib Baig, Nadeem Mughal and Mian Mohammad Mushtaq.