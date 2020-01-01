'Business community must promote soft image of Pakistan' held at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Business community must play its proactive role in promoting the soft image of Pakistan at international level, said Malik Kamran Azam, Joint Secretary Ministry of Human Rights.

He was addressing the business community of Faisalabad at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI). He explained the salient features of a new program on 'Businesses and Human Rights' launched by the ministry.

He said the basic idea behind the program was to further improve the HR situation in Pakistan in order to counter negative and politically motivated propaganda against Pakistan which was detrimental to our global economic interests.

A draft of National Action Plan (NAP) regarding human rights was being prepared to collect baseline data in consultation with the stakeholders.

Regarding the role of Ministry of Human Rights in this connection, he said that its aims and objectives were directly and indirectly linked with many other ministries. "We have to defend Pakistan in various forums and organizations at the global level and hence the ministry had to take care of these issues also", he said.

He said that our economic rivals are continuously hatching conspiracies to tarnish the soft image of Pakistan which in return inflict colossal loss to economy and exports.

He said that Pakistan was not bad performer as regards Human Rights but due to negative propaganda we had to give repeated explanations at different national and international fora.

He said that Pakistan had sufficient laws to protect basic human rights in addition to the structural and institutional forums for its implementation. However, being a signatory of 27 international treaties, agreements and protocols, we must be complaint to all these laws, he added.

He further told that first draft of National Action Plan would be presented to the Federal and provisional governments within 3 months. Later, suggestions of the business community could also be included in it, he said and added that a national level debate would be arranged before seeking its final approval from the federal cabinet.

Regarding GSP-plus, he said that its review was due in January this and upon its recommendation, the EU would decide to continue this special status to Pakistan during next year.

Earlier, FCCI President Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan narrated the prevalent economic situation and told that the business community was actually waging 'Jihad' by carrying on their businesses in this complex situation.

He said that despite of all these efforts, allegations of forced labor, child abuse and gender discrimination were being leveled against Pakistan. "These incidents are intentionally projected at global level to malign Pakistan", he said and demanded that this practice should be stopped forthwith.

Later, FCCI shield was presented to Malik Kamran Joint Secretary Ministry of HR.