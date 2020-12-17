(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Speakers at a seminar on "Halal Accreditation" held here Thursday urged the government to provide support to the business community for contributing their maximum share in the international Halal food exports business.

"Promotion of Halal food exports can help the country earn billions of rupees through increasing its exports", the speakers said during the seminar arranged for media by Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) at a hotel.

Addressing the seminar, Director General, PNAC, Ismat Gul Khattak said that Pakistan is a Muslim country and the world has confidence in Pakistan's halal food.

However, it is very unfortunate that countries like Brazil, New Zealand, Malaysia and India have captured Halal food international market.

While Pakistan being a strong Muslim country remained unable to contribute it's share.

She stated that today, the export of halal food in the world is in trillions of dollars, however, Pakistan's business community, so far, has not contributed its share in this market".

She said Pakistan's business community can contribute it's share in this Halal food market by following the international standards.

This can give a new market to the country's exports and provide employment to the youth, she added.

She emphasized the department concerned to increase Halal food export and help the business community to enter this market by following the international standards.

The export of a country with a population of 220 million is 22 billion Dollars and if Pakistan's business community can capture the international Halal food market through hard work, the exports can be doubled, she added.

Addressing the seminar, Director General, Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA), Akhtar A.

Bughio said that the concept of halal is not just limited to meat and chicken but cosmetics, soaps, shoes and other items can be permissible (Halal) or non-permissible.

He said being Muslims and living in a Muslim country, it is our duty to tell the nation what food items carry non-permissible elements.

Project Director, Halal Accreditation, Engineer Omar Qureshi in his address explained about the accreditation and usefulness of halal products and said that Pakistan needs to move towards leadership in halal market.

He said that certification of the food products or items was necessary for a country to increase its exports.

Halal trade is being promoted due to Halal accreditation and Pakistan was moving towards leadership in the international Halal food market which would help increase our imports and make the country economically strong, he said.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Directors Abdul Sami Farooq Azam and Rizwan Janjua said that halal accreditation could improve the economic situation of the country.

"Our religion teaches us to promote halal and purified food but unfortunately purified food items were not available in the market.

The harmful elements added in our food items are weakening the people physically which he termed as alarming.

The seminar gave a detailed briefing to the media representatives on the importance, necessity and usefulness of halal accreditation and also apprised the participants about the role of PNAC in the socio-economic development and trade promotion of the country.

PNAC, a Federal government body, was playing a vital role in promoting such industries at public and private level.