Business Community Not To Leave IOJ&K People Alone: LCCI

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Business community not to leave IOJ&K people alone: LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the business community will not leave Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) alone and would continue to support their struggle for freedom.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah told APP here Wednesday that the business community puts its weight behind the Kashmiris independence struggle from Indian occupation in Indian Held Kashmir and announced full support for their cause. He said the entire Jammu Kashmir state had been turned into a jail by India creating serious human crisis.

The LCCI President called upon the world media to highlight the Indian massacre of Kashmiri men, women and children. He mentioned that thousands of Kashmiri children had been killed, wounded and blinded by pellet guns and then their eyeballs are gouged by Indian Army.

He warned that if the world especially the Muslim countries did not come forward immediately to stop Muslim genocide in Kashmir, it would become the greatest human tragedy.

He said that Kashmir had been under the longest martial law in history and now its citizens were under a violent siege.

But India should know that 220 million people of Pakistan were standing shoulder to shoulder in support of Kashmiris, he added.

The LCCI President said the business community had serious concern over the alarming situation in Indian held Kashmir. Barbaric killing of innocent people in occupied Kashmir was not acceptable for the business community of Pakistan and it was standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers.

He said the use of forces and ammunition against innocent civilians was a blatant violation of the right to life, right to freedom of expression and opinion, right to peaceful protest, right to peaceful assembly and other rights.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that irresponsible act of Indian government was ringing the alarm bells for prospects of peace and tranquility in otherwise volatile regions. The growing tension, caused by Indian provocativepolicy, was not a good sign as it had not only created tension and instability in the region but also a bigthreat to international peace and India was violating human rights in Kashmir and busy killing innocent people.

