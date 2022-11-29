UrduPoint.com

Business Community Of Faisalabad To Play Role For Industrial Uplift Of Kashmir: FCCI Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Business community of Faisalabad to play role for industrial uplift of Kashmir: FCCI Chief

Business community of Faisalabad will play its entrepreneurial role for the comprehensive and expeditious industrial and economic uplift of Kashmir, said Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a group of businessmen on his return back from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where he participated in First AJK Investment Conference-2022 along with his executives, Dr Khurram Tariq said that he would feel himself proud of working as honorary ambassador of Kashmir in Pakistan. He said that he was already managing 32 schools in Kashmir in addition to launching the "One Goat-One Family" project for the financial sustenance of the women belonging to KPK. He mentioned the prompt and generous role of the business community of Faisalabad during national calamities and said that Faisalabad was the first city from where relief goods were dispatched to AJK during the earthquake of 2005. "Similarly, now we are working in close liaison with the Pakistan Navy to help out the flood hit families of the remotest and inaccessible areas of Balochistan and Sindh", he said and added that a proposal was also under consideration to build a new city for the rehabilitation of the displaced families.

He said that FCCI has been serving flood victims and on the same pattern we could launch a project to alleviate poverty from Kashmir. He floated a strategy of 3-Ts to exploit the untapped potential of tourism and IT for the economic progress of the AJK.

He appreciated the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas who immediately responded to his proposal and announced a new incentive package for the speedy industrialization of Kashmir.

Dr. Khurram Tariq assured full support for the students exchange program exclusively for the AJK. He further disclosed that during this visit, as many as 14 MOUs were signed under which the FCCI members would collaborate in the fields of minerals, poultry and Information Technology (IT). He also thanked the AJK government for extending warmest welcome and hospitality to the FCCI members and said that their tour remained very productive and result oriented. He also appreciated the keen interest taken by AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood and Prime Minister Tanvir Ilyas in facilitating FCCI members to invest in Kashmir.

