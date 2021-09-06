UrduPoint.com

Business Community Pays Tribute To Tariq Sayeed

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:41 PM

Business community within and outside the country, in an unprecedented show of solidarity and admiration, paid rich tribute and showered respect to very popular business leader late Tariq Sayeed

The widely-attended memorial reference was held at the Federation House, FPCCI Headquarters here, its Capital Office in Islamabad as well as the Regional Offices in Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta and via Zoom link.

The prominent business personalities, industrialists, international business leaders, politicians, journalists, civil servants, diplomats and former and the office bearers of FPCCI were present in a good number while hundreds joined through video link. Khurram Sayeed (son), Humayun Sayeed (brother) and Haroon Rashid ,cousin of late Tariq Sayeed were also present, said FPCCI statement on Monday.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo paid glowing tributes to the legendary businessman and former president of FPCCI, late Tariq Sayeed. He said late Tariq Sayeed helped build FPCCI as an strong institution for promotion of trade and industry.

International business community from the platforms of Islamic Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture; SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) also condoled the demise of Tariq Sayeed with his family and FPCCI members as a whole.

The leadership of these apex bodies had remembered the contributions of Tariq Sayeed in bringing the Islamic, SAARC and Asia-Pacific countries and regions together, respectively.

Tariq Sayeed was also instrumental in making active participation of Pakistani business, industry and trade community in these international and regional forums of significance and economic cooperation.

Former presidents of FPCCI spanning last three decades expressed their admiration for Tariq Sayeed and his politics including Mian Habibullah (1992-93), Ilyas Bilour (1996-97), Iftikhar Ali Malik (2001-02), Sheikh Sultan Chawla (2009-10), Haji Ghulam Ali (2011), Zubair Malik (2013), Zakaria Usman (2014), Mian Adrees (2015), Rauf Alam (2016), Mr. Zubair Tufail (2017), Engr. Daroo Khan (2019) and Mian Anjum Nisar (2020).

