Business community played vital role in providing relief goods to rain victims: HCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 08:05 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) had played vital role in providing relief goods to rain affected people in different districts of the province.

The business community provided 5,000 ration bags including edibles, rice, sugar, cooking oil, pulses, condiments, tea, dry milk and biscuits, 1,500 tents along with carpets, 3000 mosquito nets, medicines for patients, 300 net beds along with bedsheets and blankets, 20,000 lunch boxes and 100,000 mineral water bottles to rain affected people, they informed.

In a joint statement, issued here on Tuesday, the President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui, Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig, Senior Vice President Najmuddin Qureshi and Vice President Awais Khan said that Sindh province had been badly hit due to floods and rains triggered by climate change.

They said that loss of hundreds of human lives was a human tragedy adding that standing crops on millions of acres of land had been destroyed besides road infrastructure.

They said livestock and cattle perished in rain devastation, causing massive losses to the livestock sector.

At present, the businessmen had been providing relief goods to survivors by actively participating in relief operations and added that survivors faced issues of rehabilitation, nutritious food and healthcare facilities, they claimed.

They said that despite negative impact of economy, HCCI had formed committees headed by Awais Khan, Mohammad Areeb Khan and Ahsan Naghar adding that the committee members had visited different areas in rain hit districts including UC 21 Allah Bachayo Kotri, UC 7 and 8 of Saeedbad in Matiari district, UC Tharo Kot and Chuttho Mundrani in Matli taluka of Badin, UC Saeedpur Takkar tauka Bulri Shah Karim, tent city Tando Mohammad Khan road, village Tunio Baqa Shah taluka Kandiaro, Johi, Koti Ghulam Mohammad Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tambo Goth Jamshoro, relief camp government boys school old Wahat colony, Jhudo, Tando Jan Mohammad Mirpurkhas, UC Shahpur Matiari, Qamar Deen Chandio village, UC Khair Wah, Odero Lal Matiari, Mehar district dadu, Mulla Katiyar Tando Mohammad Khan and distributed relief goods to rain affected people.

