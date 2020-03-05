UrduPoint.com
Business Community Playing Vital Role In Real Estate, Claims President HCSTSI

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

Business community playing vital role in real estate, claims President HCSTSI

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Presidnet Hyderabad Chamber of Small Chambers and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has said that business community is also playing vital in real estate like other fields of business and there is the need that the government should provide incentives so that the people could get homes on reasonable rates.

"The private sector is carrying out mega residential and commercial projects in various part of Hyderabad,"he said while inaugurating the office of a residential project here at Hirabad on Thursday.

He said that the government alone could not provide homes to people therefore, the private sector should be encouraged to participate in real estate business so that the people could get homes for residential purpose and shops for commercial activities on reasonable rates.

While calling the business community to make maximum investment in real estate business, the President HCSTSI also appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and concerned ministers to lower down taxes on building materials with maximum incentives to the businessmen who attached with real estate business in the country.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCSTSI Moeez Abbas, Vice President Yasin Khilji, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Muhammad Al-Nasir, Muhammad Fahad Mian, Abid Mian Dehalvi, Imran Memon, Anwar Memon and Abdul Rehman Rajput were also present on the occasion.

