Business Community Plays Key Role In Controlling Crime: RPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Business community plays key role in controlling crime: RPO

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Salim Marwat has said the cooperation of citizens and business community plays a key role in controlling crime.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Jamiat Ulema islam Fazal (JUI-F) leader and well-known businessman Kafeel Ahmad Nizami here in his office.

The RPO said the role of citizens and the business community in maintaining peace could not be ignored.

He said the police will protect life, property and dignity of the people and no stone would be left unturned for the purpose.

The mutual relations between the police and the business community would be strengthened, he said.

The businessmen should ensure the installation of CCTV cameras at their business centers which was also in favour of their own security.

On this occasion, Kafeel Ahmad Nizami presented a bouquet to the regional police chief and got briefed about the law and order situation in the area.

Kafeel Ahmad Nizami told RPO Dera that the business community has always cooperated with the security agencies in establishing peace in Dera.

Dera was our city and we strongly desire to make it 'Dera-Phulan da Sehra', he said.

