Business community pledge for prosperous state on Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Business community leaders representing different chambers and trade associations, while celebrating 73rd independence of the country, here pledged to make every possible effort f to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous state.

They expressed their satisfaction over the security situation in the country and said the credit mainly went to the law enforcement agencies.

The business leaders were speaking at Independence Day ceremonies organized by various trade bodies.

At the Federation House, President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Main Anjum Nisar along with his Vice Presidents Khurram Aijaz and Shaikh Sultan Rehman, and other senior business leaders including FPCCI's former president Zakria Usman, Shaukat Ahmed, Shaikh Aslam, Nasir Hayyat Magoon and Haji Usman Ghani, and FPCCI's Acting Secretary General Meher Alam Khan hoisted the national flag to the echo of the national anthem.

They paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Movement leaders and other Muslims of the sub-continent who struggled and made sacrifices for the freedom of Muslims from British rule and hostile Hindu majority.

They prayed for safety, development and prosperity of the county.

Representing the apex trade body of the country, they resolved that through increased investment, industrialization and trade the private sector would boost the economy aimed at bringing a big change in the country.

At Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Patron-in-Chief of Businessmen Group of KCCI Siraj Kasem Teli along with incumbent officer bearers and newly elected body of the chamber hoisted the national flag and played the national anthem.

Karachi Chamber's leadership also paid great tribute to especially the champions of the freedom movement. Besides, they prayed for safety, dignity and prosperity of the country.

Similar independence ceremonies were held by other trade bodies including Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, and Pakistan Automobiles Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association.