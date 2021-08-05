UrduPoint.com

Business Community Pledges To Continue Advocacy Of Kashmiris

Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Acting Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi has said that the siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian forces will always be remembered as a dark chapter in the human history.

Talking to a delegation of business community led by Pakistan Business Forum who called on him at his office, Afridi said that international community's silence on Jammu & Kashmir for last 731 days proves that trade and economic interests are far superior than humanity, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Kashmir and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, were interdependent influencing regional peace and development, which was unfortunately not acceptable to India.

"We emphasize the importance of respect for human rights," he said, adding that an escalation of the situation in Kashmir is avoided and a long-term political solution involving Kashmiris must be found, he maintained.

President Pakistan Business Forum, Mian Usman Zulfiqar said that the RSS-driven Hindutva ideology of apartheid and division being pursued by the fascistic Modi would not succeed and the issue of Kashmir would only be resolved through a plebiscite.

He further said that after the changing situation in Afghanistan, it is imperative to resolve the Kashmir issue to save the region from falling to the flames of anarchy.

He also said the wickedness and brutality of the Modi regime has been fully exposed before the world and trade talks with India should be linked with resumption of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, India could not retain its illegal occupation over IIOJK.

As the Indian government's policy of hatred had threatened peace in the entire region, he said and added that Kashmiris are writing a history of courage, bravery and determination with their continued grapple for freedom in the face of immense pain, disappointment and inaction.

Usman further stated said as per the new map by the government of Pakistan, we are challenging India's illegal occupation of Kashmir and claiming our right on the area.

He said entire business community of the country was criticizing the Indian government for illegally taking away the rights of the Indian minorities.

