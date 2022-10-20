Business community praises police performance for improving law, order

"Hyderabad Tajir Itehad" has appreciated Police performance for improving law and order situation in the district

A delegation of Hyderabad Tajir Itehad headed by Mehmood Rajput called on Senior Superintendent Police at SSP office on Thursday and congratulated him over recovery of the looted cash amount of millions of rupees from dacoits.

Tajir Itehad delegation presented gifts and Ajrak to the SSP and expressed pleasure over successful operation carried out by Police against drug dealers.

On this occasion, the SSP thanked the businessmen's association and said that the cooperation of the business community encourages the police.

He said providing a peaceful environment to the businessmen of Hyderabad was first priority of Police so that they can do their business without any fear.

The SSP said the country's progress was linked with the development of trade and business activities.