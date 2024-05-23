Open Menu

Business Community Problems To Be Taken Care Of In Budget : Acting President

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Business community problems to be taken care of in budget : Acting President

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, lauding the role of business community in the national economy, assured them that their problems would be taken care of in the upcoming Federal budget.

He was speaking at a luncheon held in his honour by known industrialist Mian Tanvir A Sheikh, former president of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, on Thursday.

Gilani stated that President Asif Ali Zardari had always encouraged friendly countries, including China, to invest in Pakistan.

He extolled the president's efforts in launching game-changer projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Among others, MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal, Romana Tanvir Sheikh, President of Industrial Estate board of Management Asif Majeed, PCGA Chairman Chaudhry Waheed Arshad, ex-MCCI president Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi and Khawaja Younis were also present on the occasion.

The business community congratulated Gilani on being elected as Senate chairman and on the victory of his son Ali Kaisam Gilani in the by-election for NA-148.

Earlier, the Acting President arrived here on a three-day official visit via PIA's commercial flight.

He was received at the Multan International Airport by MNAs Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani and Ali Qasim Gilani, MPAs Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Kamran Marral and Rana Iqbal Siraj, along with Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani, Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer, and other officials.

During the three-day stay , the Acting President will meet various delegations.

APP/rhb/mjk

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Asif Ali Zardari Senate Business Punjab China Budget Visit Ali Haider Gilani CPEC Rashid Chamber Commerce Industry PIA Airport NA-148

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

3 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

10 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

19 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

19 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

20 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

20 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

20 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan