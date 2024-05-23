Business community problems to be taken care of in budget : Acting President

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, lauding the role of business community in the national economy, assured them that their problems would be taken care of in the upcoming Federal budget.

He was speaking at a luncheon held in his honour by known industrialist Mian Tanvir A Sheikh, former president of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, on Thursday.

Gilani stated that President Asif Ali Zardari had always encouraged friendly countries, including China, to invest in Pakistan.

He extolled the president's efforts in launching game-changer projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Among others, MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal, Romana Tanvir Sheikh, President of Industrial Estate board of Management Asif Majeed, PCGA Chairman Chaudhry Waheed Arshad, ex-MCCI president Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi and Khawaja Younis were also present on the occasion.

The business community congratulated Gilani on being elected as Senate chairman and on the victory of his son Ali Kaisam Gilani in the by-election for NA-148.

Earlier, the Acting President arrived here on a three-day official visit via PIA's commercial flight.

He was received at the Multan International Airport by MNAs Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani and Ali Qasim Gilani, MPAs Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Kamran Marral and Rana Iqbal Siraj, along with Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani, Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer, and other officials.

During the three-day stay , the Acting President will meet various delegations.

