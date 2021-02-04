UrduPoint.com
Business Community Reiterates Moral, Diplomatic Support For IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:30 PM

Business Community across the country on Thursday reiterates their untiring moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Business Community across the country on Thursday reiterates their untiring moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for right to self-determination.

They urged for giving them their rights in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It is a matter of grave concern that Indian occupation forces are resorting to state terrorism, war crimes and intensified human rights violations to suppress the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

India has turned Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of occupation troops. History has few precedents of such suffocation and violation of the fundamental rights at this scale. Tens of thousands of innocent people have been arbitrarily detained and thousands of young boys abducted and incarcerated at undisclosed locations. This is a true manifestation of Indian state-terrorism.

The dream of peace and prosperity in the region will remain elusive without resolving the dispute of Kashmir.

Business Community of Pakistan demands immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout as well as withdrawing of illegal and unilateral actions.

All those illegally arrested and imprisoned should be released and the draconian laws enabling impunity to Indian occupation forces be immediately revoked.

The international human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as international media, should be allowed access to evaluate the human rights situation in the occupied territory.

The world community should play its role to force India to fulfill the promises it made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the international community.

"We express our resolute solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and assure that business Community will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they have realized their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions," they said.

We also recognize and lend support to the efforts being made by the Pakistan Government in this regard, they added.

