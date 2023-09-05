(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police for the Hazara Region, Muhammad Ajaz Khan Tuesday said that the role played by the business community in Pakistan's development and progress is commendable

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police for the Hazara Region, Muhammad Ajaz Khan Tuesday said that the role played by the business community in Pakistan's development and progress is commendable.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of traders from Havelian, Haripur, Balakot, and Battagram, led by President Chamber of Commerce Khurshid Azam Khan.

Ajaz Khan said the meeting served as a platform to discuss various issues related to the business community, including suggestions and other matters of concern. Promoting trade and ensuring the safety and financial security of traders were identified as top priorities of police, he added.

The DIG announced that crackdowns against mafia, drug dealers, and other criminal elements have been initiated in the region. He made it clear that any police personnel found involved in illegal or unethical activities would face official actions, reaffirming the commitment to root out corruption within the police force.

He underlined the importance of addressing public complaints promptly and ensuring the provision of security and justice to the people as the true mission and success of the police department.