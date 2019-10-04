Business community should assist NAB in rooting out corruption : Javed Iqbal

National Accountability Bureau's Chairman Justice(R) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is making all out efforts to eradicate corruption from the society without caring about powerful mafias having unprecedented stories on their credit.He addressed business community at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) National Accountability Bureau's Chairman Justice(R) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is making all out efforts to eradicate corruption from the society without caring about powerful mafias having unprecedented stories on their credit.He addressed business community at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday .Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption from the country is collective effort and sought cooperation of business community in his endeavour to eradicate corruption from the society.

He said that business community should extend moral support to NAB against its fight against corruption.Out rightly rejecting one sided accountability allegations against the bureau, the chairman said that there was no need of NAB if everyone should ensures self accountability.He said the bureau has constituted a committee, having representation of all stakeholders, for resolving business community issues.He asked business community to concentrate on their business as the bureau believes in performing its duties in collaboration with business community and therefore no need to worry as the bureau wasbusiness friendly institution.He said NAB has not pursued any case of tax evasion and no plan to pursue in future also and such cases were being referred to FBR.

NAB does not take direct action in bank default cases but State Bankrefers cases to NAB. .Chairman answered the queries of businessmen and industrialists. NAB has no affiliation with theincumbent government as the bureau has allegiance with Pakistan, which has given the chairman unmatched honour and prestige.

NAB has filed cases against powerful persons. The remaining cases of Panama Papers were at different stages of hearing. Early action was taken on the information received on the cases a bit earlier.

Brushing aside the allegations of overstepping, he said bureau was apeople-friendly institution and conducting accountability without any discrimination. NAB was to serve people and not to intimidate them.

NAB was patriot.

NAB file cases after complete investigation and inquiries.representatives of the across country chamber of commerce and industry would be included in the committee. He said special desks have already been established in NAB headquarters and regional offices to facilitate business community.

No complaint was received in last 4 months and 28 days to desks by thebusiness community. The desks have been directed to resolve businessmen complaints with in 24 hours. Failing which chairman himself resolves their issue within three days period.He said income tax and sales tax cases of business community have already been referred to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).He said the NAB only considers the case not the face.

The country was indebted up to Rs100 billion, one perturbs where the money had been spent as economy was in shambles, no beds in hospitals, students were being denied admissions in universities.NAB has no role in ruining of country's economy.

Convicting or freeing suspects rest with the courts. A bike rider persons amassed wealth and make towers in Dubai.Talking about allegations of no major recovery was made by NAB, he said it was very difficult to prove white collar crimes as the crime was committed in one city and property exists somewhere else.

NAB has to work while remaining within the law, he can make recoveries within three weeks period, if granted absolute powers. He can't arrest a person without any reason even for four hours.He said there was a difference between tax evasion and money laundering.

NAB respects the dignity of complainants. NAB has no case of tax evasion as both were separate things. He has never approvedplea bargain or signed arrest warrants of any suspect without verification.The business community appreciated NAB and appreciated its efforts to eradicate corruption.Business community also expressed its satisfaction and lauded the role of chairman and pledged continue playing role in progress of the country.