Business community shows concern on CDA , Municipal Corporation Islamabad performance

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th December, 2019) Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Tahir Abbasi said that Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had unilaterally and illegally made 300 percent increase in trade license fee on which traders have many reservations.He said this while talking to a delegation of local traders during their visit to ICCI.He said that business community was not against payment of tax, but making increase without following set procedure was unjustified.

said that at the one hand, MCI has setup a separate department for removal of encroachments, but on the other hand, MCI has allowed pushcarts to do sale on footpaths on payment of rent.

Hesaid that the DMA staff was receiving extortion from them and those who were not paying extortion, their products were picked up forcefully and were released on receipt of payment by storekeeper or supervisorwhile this situation was giving rise to corruption in MCI.Abbasi said that Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) of CDA was handed over to Director Fire Brigade and a Deputy Director of Fire Brigade was performing the duty of DMA.

He said that CDA has enough officers and any officer of CDA well-versed with the issues of Islamabad could be appointed as DMA.