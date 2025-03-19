'Business community stands with armed forces '

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik said on

Wednesday that the entire business community stands united with the armed forces and law

enforcement agencies in their efforts to combat wave of terrorism.

In a statement issued here, he emphasized that maintaining peace and stability is crucial for

economic growth and prosperity. The business community fully supports all measures taken by

security forces to eliminate terrorism and ensure a safe environment for investment and trade.

He expressed confidence in capability of Pakistan’s valiant armed forces and law enforcement

agencies to counter any threat to national security.

He urged all segments of society to play their role in promoting harmony and resisting elements

that seek to destabilize the country. He also highlighted the economic losses caused by terrorism

and stressed the need for collective efforts to restore investor confidence.

Iftikhar Ali Malik reiterated that the business community had always supported national security

institutions and will continue to do so, ensuring that Pakistan moves forward on the path of progress.