Open Menu

'Business Community Stands With Armed Forces '

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM

'Business community stands with armed forces '

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik said on

Wednesday that the entire business community stands united with the armed forces and law

enforcement agencies in their efforts to combat wave of terrorism.

In a statement issued here, he emphasized that maintaining peace and stability is crucial for

economic growth and prosperity. The business community fully supports all measures taken by

security forces to eliminate terrorism and ensure a safe environment for investment and trade.

He expressed confidence in capability of Pakistan’s valiant armed forces and law enforcement

agencies to counter any threat to national security.

He urged all segments of society to play their role in promoting harmony and resisting elements

that seek to destabilize the country. He also highlighted the economic losses caused by terrorism

and stressed the need for collective efforts to restore investor confidence.

Iftikhar Ali Malik reiterated that the business community had always supported national security

institutions and will continue to do so, ensuring that Pakistan moves forward on the path of progress.

Recent Stories

Pakistan notifies holidays for fast approaching Ei ..

Pakistan notifies holidays for fast approaching Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

20 minutes ago
 World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

59 minutes ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

1 hour ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

1 hour ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Ha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..

10 hours ago
 Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for ..

Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical In ..

Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'

10 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan