Business Community Stands With PM Imran Khan In His War Against Corruption,

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:07 PM

Business community stands with PM Imran Khan in his war against corruption,

Founder Chairman Pak US Business Council andUnited Business Group (UBG) Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik Thursdayespousing Prime Minister's announcement to form a high-level commission toinvestigate rampant corruption over the last 10 years

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Founder Chairman Pak US Business Council and United Business Group (UBG) Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik Thursday espousing Prime Minister's announcement to form a high-level commission to investigate rampant corruption over the last 10 years said the business community will extend all support to Imran Khan in his mission to eliminatemenace of corruption, in all its forms and manifestations, from the country.Talking to media here Thursday , he said that corruption was not the onlyfinancial wrongdoing but also a misuse of authority and that all chambersacross the country including UBG are fully conscious of its implicationsstand by the PM in his efforts to get rid of the menace plagued thesociety.

He also appreciated Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government fortaking prompt action on complaints, forwarded by the business community,related to agriculture and maritime sectors that required immediateintervention.He further said that corruption was a major obstacle to progress of ourcountry.

In the past, Pakistan was undeniably harmed by plundering nationalresources through corrupt practices . He said the disgruntledelements filled their pockets rendering our national exchequer empty.

