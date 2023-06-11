UrduPoint.com

Business Community Term Budget Balanced For All Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Business community term budget balanced for all sectors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The business community has termed the Federal budget as a balanced budget for all sectors in given circumstances.

Talking to the media about the recent federal budget 2023-24 here on Sunday, President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mian Rashid Iqbal, said that the incumbent government has presented a better budget in current circumstances and congratulated the incumbent government for preparing people friendly budget.

He said that the government has given a special focus on agriculture, agri-based industry and information technology which will bring fruitful results for the country's economy in the near future. He stressed upon the need of giving more attention to working in these sectors.

Similarly, announcements about increases in salaries and pensions and more funds for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) were also appreciable steps by the government as it would provide a sigh of relief to the masses suffering through the rising inflation.

He said that the government should also focus construction of maximum dams in the country to preserve water and also to minimize the flood loss risk the country was facing for last many years.

Rashid Iqbal further said that equipping youth with modern and technical education was also a dire need of the hour to enable our next generation to earn their livelihood and serve for the betterment of the country.

He said that the imposition of no new taxes and relief on basic commodities through targeted subsidies would also facilitate the deserving people of the society.

Related Topics

Multan Technology Business Education Flood Water Budget Agriculture Rashid Chamber Sunday Commerce Media All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

13 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

28 minutes ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

3 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

3 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.