Business community term budget balanced for all sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The business community has termed the Federal budget as a balanced budget for all sectors in given circumstances.

Talking to the media about the recent federal budget 2023-24 here on Sunday, President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mian Rashid Iqbal, said that the incumbent government has presented a better budget in current circumstances and congratulated the incumbent government for preparing people friendly budget.

He said that the government has given a special focus on agriculture, agri-based industry and information technology which will bring fruitful results for the country's economy in the near future. He stressed upon the need of giving more attention to working in these sectors.

Similarly, announcements about increases in salaries and pensions and more funds for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) were also appreciable steps by the government as it would provide a sigh of relief to the masses suffering through the rising inflation.

He said that the government should also focus construction of maximum dams in the country to preserve water and also to minimize the flood loss risk the country was facing for last many years.

Rashid Iqbal further said that equipping youth with modern and technical education was also a dire need of the hour to enable our next generation to earn their livelihood and serve for the betterment of the country.

He said that the imposition of no new taxes and relief on basic commodities through targeted subsidies would also facilitate the deserving people of the society.