Business community terms Imran Khan US maiden visit most successful in

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:51 PM

LAHORE (Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Business community, terming PrimeMinister Imran Khan's maiden tour to United States the most successful inhistory of Pakistan, hailed the Prime Minister's prudent vision anddetermination resetting Islamabad-Washington ties in counterterrorism

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) business community, terming PrimeMinister Imran Khan's maiden tour to United States the most successful inhistory of Pakistan, hailed the Prime Minister's prudent vision anddetermination resetting Islamabad-Washington ties in counterterrorism,defense, energy and trade which will not only help settling many financialdifficulties but also projecting good image of Pakistan in abroad.Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC) expressed these views while talking to adelegation of investors who called on him at FIEDMC Camp Office hereThursday.

He said US is the largest trade partner of Pakistan. We lookforward to expanding this relationship for the mutual interest of bothcountries. He said the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan are creditableas it will bring the two countries closer and first time United States hasacknowledged Pakistan's positive role in the peace talks in neighboringAfghanistan.

He said that meeting between PM Imran Khan and the USPresident Donald Trump would pave the way for peace and stability in theregion.

Your Thoughts and Comments

