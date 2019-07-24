UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Terms Prime Minister's US Visit Great Diplomatic Achievement

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:57 PM

Business community terms Prime Minister's US visit great diplomatic achievement

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the US has resulted in great diplomatic achievement for which business community felicitates him

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the US has resulted in great diplomatic achievement for which business community felicitates him.The US has taken note of Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir and offered mediation which will not only result in peace but it will also lift tens of millions of poor out of poverty, he said.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that India has again responded negatively on the US offer and pressed on direct negotiations knowing that bilateral parleys have never resulted in resolving disputes.The former minister noted that reasons behind stubborn attitude of Indian leadership are recent trade tensions with the US and declaring BLA as a terrorist organization by Washington.

He said that Trump has not repeated the mantra of do more' in the negotiations and acknowledged the role of Pakistan for peace which is a welcome development.The US President has said that aid to Pakistan can be restored, trade can be increased and investment can be boosted which indicated good future for both the countries which were at daggers drawn for few years.He noted that close ties between the US and Pakistan will not only beneficial for the economy but also improve the pace of work on CPEC which will be difficult for India to digest.Mian Zahid Hussain said that masses are expecting more good news in the backdrop of PM's visit to the US but they are also suspected of the role Washington has played in the past.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Poor Washington Visit Trump CPEC Alliance All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates State-Of-Art New Campus ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Minister inaugurates new Agthia packaging cent ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner Karak impose ban on sale of po ..

41 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has ordered transfer ..

42 seconds ago

IGP Punjab orders inspection of arms stock of deal ..

44 seconds ago

Business Community asked to produce substitutes of ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.