Business community to be provided peaceful atmosphere to carry out trade activities: KP IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan Wednesday said that the business community played a pivotal role in the economic prosperity and development of the country and assured that they would be provided a congenial and peaceful atmosphere at every cost to carry out their trade activities.

He was talking to a delegation of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) at the Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar here. The delegation was led by its president Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi.

On this occasion, the president of KCCI praised the frontline role of the KP police in the ongoing war against terrorism added that peace has been restored in the province due to matchless sacrifices offered by its jawans.

He said that a few years ago investors and manufacturers were shifting their capital to other provinces due to terrorist attacks. He, however, added that now much-needed peace had been restored and the investors have returned to the province, which is a clear manifestation of peace, harmony and a friendly trade environment in the province.

He demanded security related meetings often held on borders with customs officials and Afghanistan officials, setting up a facilitation desk for the business community on the pattern of the Punjab government, providing foolproof security for the International Trade Summit, scheduled in Peshawar next month and improving traffic on the Pak-Afghan Highway.

The IGP said that heavy responsibility rests on all individuals for the establishment of a peaceful and prosperous society.

He informed that members of the business community are also offering equal sacrifices in the war against terrorism along with the police.

The IGP said that the industrialists were law abiding and added that their role in maintenance of law and order and commercial activities throughout the province, especially in Peshawar, remained exemplary. He assured them on resolving their problems on a priority basis The members of the delegation expressed full confidence in the leadership of the IGP and assured their all possible cooperation for maintaining peace and tranquility in the society.

The other members included Qadeer Khan, Shakeel Khan, Alam Yousafzai, Yousuf Afridi, Zaheerullah. Shinwari, Iqbal Shinwari and Syed Hamad were included.