Business community to implement agreemet with EU for getting benefits of GSP Plus

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Ambassador of European Union in Pakistan, Jean Francois Cautain has emphasized upon the Pakistani businessmen to play its proactive role in the complete implementation of all the conventions of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP- Plus) to enable Pakistan reap full benefits of the EU awarded GSP Plus Status.The EU diplomat was addressing during a meeting at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI president Faiz Muahmmad Faizi presided over the meeting. Besides, the SCCI Senior Vice President, Engr Saad Khan Zahid, Vice President Haris Mufti, former presidents Zahidullah Shinwari, the chamber executive body members, businessmen, exporters and traders in a large number were present.On the occaskion SCCI CHief Faiz Muhamamd urged the EU to play its role in removal of irritants and difficulties in way of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He praised the financial and technical assistance for skills development, health and education sectors as well as natural calamity.He also briefed the visiting diplomat about investment opportunities and potentials in various sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mainly in honey, pharmaceutical, marble, hydro power generation, match, Gems and jewellry, oil.

Ghee, chemical, mineral as well as other important sectors. He urged the foreign companies to make investment in these potential sectors.Faiz Muhammad hailed that EU for its vigorous support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Agency (KP-TEVTA) and expressed the financial assistance will be sustained in future.

He expressed concern for low export of EU markets despite granting of GSP Plus status and stressed that need for complete implementation of all the conventions of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP- Plus) to enable Pakistan reap full benefits of the EU awarded GSP Plus Status.SCCI president on the occasion also mentioned that mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan had declined due to tough conditions and duties imposed by Afghan authorities.

He urged the EU to play its due role in removal of hurdles in way of bilateral trade between two neighbouring countries.