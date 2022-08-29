Business community to play role for providing relief to flood victims: Mian Idrees

Business community of Faisalabad in line with its appreciable traditions of philanthropy would play its dynamic role in providing much needed relief and succor to the flood effected people of different provinces, said Mian Muhammad Idrees former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Business community of Faisalabad in line with its appreciable traditions of philanthropy would play its dynamic role in providing much needed relief and succor to the flood effected people of different provinces, said Mian Muhammad Idrees former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing a meeting of the business community which was attended by the office bearers of different trade groups and associations. He said that people had played a key role during previous natural calamities and had set a new record of service to humanity. He was optimistic that this time they would also come up to the expectations of the needy segments of the society who have lost their loved ones, houses, fields and orchids.

He said that recent rain spell and floods were unprecedented which has brought misery to millions of people.

Mian Idrees said that deluge has washed away houses, bridges and roads in addition to having a devastating impact on the overall economy. He said that we must donate generously to fulfill the immediate needs of the flood victims in addition to taking long term measures for their rehabilitation in their own areas. Former President FPCCI said that in view of the heavy damages, the government alone could not play its role and hence every patriotic and God-fearing Pakistani must contribute its share for the early rehabilitation of the displaced people and families.

He expressed satisfaction over the measures taken so far by the FCCI adding these CSR activities must be expedited to mitigate the sufferings of the victims. He said that different committees should be constituted to undertake separate tasks and people from that specific field may be indicted in it to get best possible results from the minimum available resources.