'Business community to set up company for undertaking development projects'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The business men of Faisalabad have decided to set up a dedicated company to undertake infrastructure related mega commercial projects for the sustained, comprehensive, organized and inclusive development of Faisalabad. In this connection, Faisalabad Development Legend Fund (FDLF) has been proposed that would also play a key role in improving the overall image of Faisalabad at global level as a leading, progressive, dynamic and vibrant metropolis of central Punjab.

Addressing a meeting Mian Mohammad Idrees former President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said that this city has bestowed us with respect, honor, dignity and wealth and now it is time to repay it by undertaking uplift projects which must change the entire landscape of this city.

He mentioned the Sialkot model and said that on the same pattern we would also undertake ventures including a dedicated airport, international level hospital, hotel, theme park and many more to cater to its future needs.

He said that these schemes could be initiated on Public, Private Partnership (PPP) mode and profit earned from these commercial ventures could be used to undertake new schemes to ensure basic amenities of life to its inhabitants.

He said that although the name for this company has initially been proposed as FDLF, it could be changed or amended in accordance with the wishes of its founding members. He paid best tribute to Engineer Rizwan Ashraf who had played an instrumental role in launching direct international flights from Faisalabad. He said that it was a turning point which not only enhanced our global connectivity but also had an impact on the downstream industry linked with the aviation sector.

Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that the local business community is known across the country for its generosity, philanthropy and charity but it is a pity that we are dependent on JICA for the provision of potable water.

He said that being President of the FCCI, he has the privilege to take up the major civic issues of Faisalabad at the highest forums. "I informed the Prime Minister and upon his directive Federal Minister Asad Umer contacted us and gave his willingness to start development projects on PPP mode. He said that the government has also assured to provide state land for airport and other uplift projects while we would be free to hire consultancy services for the preparation of feasibility reports from any country of our own choice.

He said that the government has already given its consent that the business community could construct and manage the new airport on its own.

"The profit earned from it could be utilized to undertake new uplift projects", he said and added that Mian Mohammad Idrees has launched a new hospital which would offer the latest cardiovascular facilities in addition to the liver transplant.

He further said that many foreign investors are ready to invest in these projects and this meeting would provide them an opportunity to finalize their investment plans. He expressed satisfaction over the fast track growth of Faisalabad and said that a new Faisalabad will emerge due to the speedy industrialization during 2023-25. Engineer Rizwan Ashraf said that more meetings would follow to prioritize the proposed projects in addition to giving final touches to the FDLF.

The participants of the meeting also appreciated the idea and gave their suggestions to transform Faisalabad into a modern city of international level