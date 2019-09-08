UrduPoint.com
Business Community To Support Kashmir Issue On All Fronts: HCSTSI

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) while expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir has assured that Hyderabad's business community will support the Kashmir issue on all fronts.

Speaking at an event organized to commemorate the Defence Day at HCSTSI here on Sunday, its President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani said the connivance between the British Empire and Indian government in 1947 deliberately prevented Kashmir from becoming a part of Pakistan.

"The solution to the issue lies in responding India in its same language and by helping Kashmiris win their freedom," said Shaikhani.

However, he noted that a strong economy of Pakistan as well as a united stance of Pakistan's nation were pivotal to victory against India over the issue.

"The government needs to formulate the economic policies in consultation with the stakeholders," he suggested.

The other members of HCSTSI also spoke on the occasion.

