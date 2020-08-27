Business community urge Federal government for saving economic hub

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Leadership of various trade bodies has demanded the federal and provincial government for emergency measures for Karachi which is badly affected by heavy rain over last couple of days.

They have demanded to declare Karachi as calamity-hit city followed by a grand relief and rehabilitation programme.

In a statement issued here Thursday, Patron-in-Chief of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Siraj Kassam Teli maintained that the City administration and Sindh governments were not capable to revive and upgradade the devastated infrastructure of the city.

He suggested that rehabilitation task should be outsourced to National Disaster Management Authority, Frontier Works Organization and other concerned agencies of the Federal Government.

"In such calamity situation, Karachi be handed over to Pakistan Army for certain time period to save this international economic hub," he asserted.

He alleged Sindh government for their political gains in regularizing 'katachi abadies' in the city without developing infrastructure and provision of basic facilities.

These localities are worst affected by the current monsoon rain.

It would be better to start developing infrastructure from these Kachi abadies, he advised.

KCCI's President Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan also expressed his serious concern over the rain situation in Karachi and called for expediting rescue, relief and rehabilitation operation by Federal and Sindh Governments as hundreds of thousand people were stranded in rain flood and confronted to very hard situation.

A leading textile exporter and former chairman of SITE Association of Industry Muhammad Jawed Bilwani told APP that the roads and streets in the oldest and largest industrial and trading estate had been turned into canals and water courses. Rain water had also entered most of the factories causing damages to machinery, equipment and inventory.

The movement in and outside these factories had been become impossible and industrial activities were stand-still for last couple of days.

He feared that this situation might prevail for long if no effective and timely steps were taken by the government to drain the huge stock of rain water accumulated in the industrial area.

