UrduPoint.com

Business Community Urged Govt To Address Economic Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Business community urged govt to address economic issues

The Business Community on Tuesday urged the government to take measures to address the falling rupee, delay in letters of credit, and ease of doing business

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Business Community on Tuesday urged the government to take measures to address the falling rupee, delay in letters of credit, and ease of doing business.

According to a statement, speakers at the 15th edition of "All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference under the banner of International Chamber Summit (ICS 2023) organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) said that the International Chambers Summit 2023 was being held at a time when Pakistan was going through a difficult period in its history.

They said investor confidence was losing with meager foreign exchange reserves, depreciating rupee, and delays in letters of credit to exporters and importers.

They said the conference's main objective was to gather feedback and recommendations from key business community stakeholders and present it to the government.

The key agenda points of the conference included taxes and their impact on the national economy, cost of doing business, free trade agreements and preferential trade agreements, climate change, national economy, and E-commerce business in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister for Industry and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmood assured the conference participants that the government will include the suggestions of the business community in the policy for the improvement of the economy.

Currently, the country's economy cannot afford any political polarization, "we have to move towards value addition; the government will prioritize the recommendations of the Chambers to bring forward the non-traditional sectors."

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

President of Palau visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

President of Palau visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 minutes ago
 Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves ass ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves assignment of 34% working interes ..

8 minutes ago
 Boris Pistorius to be new German defence minister

Boris Pistorius to be new German defence minister

5 minutes ago
 Army Chief visits Khuzdar, Basima areas of Balochi ..

Army Chief visits Khuzdar, Basima areas of Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets WEF ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets WEF founder; discusses int'l coope ..

5 minutes ago
 Killings of journalists up 50% in 2022, half targe ..

Killings of journalists up 50% in 2022, half targeted off duty: UNESCO

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.