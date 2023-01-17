Business community urged govt to address economic issues

(@FahadShabbir)

The Business Community on Tuesday urged the government to take measures to address the falling rupee, delay in letters of credit, and ease of doing business

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Business Community on Tuesday urged the government to take measures to address the falling rupee, delay in letters of credit, and ease of doing business.

According to a statement, speakers at the 15th edition of "All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference under the banner of International Chamber Summit (ICS 2023) organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) said that the International Chambers Summit 2023 was being held at a time when Pakistan was going through a difficult period in its history.

They said investor confidence was losing with meager foreign exchange reserves, depreciating rupee, and delays in letters of credit to exporters and importers.

They said the conference's main objective was to gather feedback and recommendations from key business community stakeholders and present it to the government.

The key agenda points of the conference included taxes and their impact on the national economy, cost of doing business, free trade agreements and preferential trade agreements, climate change, national economy, and E-commerce business in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister for Industry and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmood assured the conference participants that the government will include the suggestions of the business community in the policy for the improvement of the economy.

Currently, the country's economy cannot afford any political polarization, "we have to move towards value addition; the government will prioritize the recommendations of the Chambers to bring forward the non-traditional sectors."