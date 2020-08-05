Business community urged intl. community to play role for Kashmir issue

President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has reiterated the resolve of business community of continuing its support to Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination

In a statement issued here on Wednesday on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Istehsal' to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris, SCCI chief said that the current situation in occupied Kashmir is the worst in recent history where people have been deprived of their fundamental rights including right to life, food, health and even freedom of expression.

He called upon the international organisations including UN, OIC and global human rights activists to take prompt notice of atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Maqsood Pervaiz stressed that the core issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to UN resolutions.

"Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and no compromise shall be made which denies the right of self-determination to our brave Kashmiri brethren, '' SCCI chief said.

He appreciated the Pakistani government for taking a firm stance on core issue of Kashmir at international forum. He also welcomed the unveiling a "new political map" of Pakistan that includes Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as part of the country's territory for the first time.

He urged the UN and international community to play their proactive role for immediate resolution of the core issue of Kashmir by taking strict notice of brutalities and inhuman acts, which were carried out by Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK.