Business community urged to extend relief to masses during Ramzan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali on Wednesday urged the business community to extend relief to the people by providing them food items at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramzan.

He was of the view that the provincial government and district administration should immediately take notice of artificial increase in prices of food items and take action against profiteers.

He expressed these views during a meeting with delegation elders of the Peshawar that called on him here.

The delegation informed him that unscrupulous business elements were fleecing people by selling fruits, vegetables and other commodities at exorbitant rates during Ramzan.

They suggested that strict action should be taken by the authorities concerned against these profiteers, enabling people to get quality food items at affordable prices.

Mayor Zubair Ali assured that he would talk to the commissioner Peshawar in this regard in order to extend relief to masses by ensuring food items at low prices.