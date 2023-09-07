Business community urged to play their role in drive against power pilferers

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana on Thursday urged the business community to play their role in the ongoing campaign against power pilferers across South Punjab under the directions of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana on Thursday urged the business community to play their role in the ongoing campaign against power pilferers across South Punjab under the directions of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The doors of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) offices were opened to solve the problems of traders. He said this in a meeting with Chairman All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Khawaja Muhammad Shafiq, President Chamber of Small Traders South Punjab Chaudhary Tariq Karim and Khawaja Amar Yasir who called at his office here.

He said that the reading of the metres of consumers in 30 to 31 days was strictly being monitored in the MEPCO region and the ratio of complaints of extra day readings in any area is zero.

The business community was playing an important role in the country's economy and a solution to their problems and complaints was necessary.

Traders said that businessmen across the country including South Punjab were on the same page on the national issue and assured full cooperation with the government and MEPCO administration to solve the problems.

They said that torturing any MEPCO employee and damaging government property was not acceptable in any way and no businessman will ever be involved in it.

General Manager Operation MEPCO Engineer Nasir Ayaz Gurmani and Chief Engineer Customer Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid were also present.