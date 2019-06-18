Business community voices concern over delay in relief to BRT-hit traders

(@FahadShabbir)

Business community has expressed concern over delay in announcement of relief to traders affected by Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit Project and asked the provincial government to materialize its commitment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Business community has expressed concern over delay in announcement of relief to traders affected by Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit Project and asked the provincial government to materialize its commitment.

The also asked the government to complete Peshawar BRT project immediately to revive business and trade activities in the provincial metropolis.

A delegation, comprising on representatives of the Sarahd chamber, district members and trader leaders will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in next week to appraised him about the business community reservations due to delay in completion of Peshawar BRT Project Theses reservations were taken up by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Faiz Muhammad Faizi with Peshawar District Nazim, Mohammad Asim Khan during his visit to the chamber house here on Tuesday.

Besides, SCCI Senior Vice president, Engr Saad Khan Zahid, Vice President Haris Mufti, Town-I Nazim Zahid Nadeem, Chief Coordinator FPCCI Regional Office Peshawar Haji Mohammad Afzal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mushtaq Hussain, members of the executive body, a large number of traders, industrialists and businessmen were present on the occasion.

Faiz Muhammad said that the provincial government was using delaying tactics in materialising its promises regarding tax-exemption and compensation to traders for business losses due to launch of the BRT project. He stressed the need for early completion of the BRT to revitalize the economic and trade activities in Peshawar.

Terming the imposition of professional, property taxes, and issue of trade alliance by administration of Town-III in Hayatabad Industrial Estates as irrationalize, he called the move as tantamount to harassment of the business community and asked for its immediate withdrawal.

SCCI chief welcomed the government plan of establishing car parking plaza in Namak Mandi Peshawar and suggested that the car parking facility should be provided in different locations in city to overcome with traffic congestion issue and to facilitate the traders and general public.

Faiz Muhammad said that the business community has perturbed due Peshawar heritage trail project and other development schemes in provincial metropolis. He added that the routes on both sides of the Peshawar Heritage Trail Project are closed down, causing great problems for people to have access to bazaars, hospitals, schools and any emergency situation.

The chamber president demanded the early completion Warsak and Jamrud link road and sought the SCCI representation in local government.to ensure business community participation in effective decision making process.

Later, speaking on the occasion, District Nazim Asim Khan assured that they will take all possible steps to address grievances of the business community and extend full cooperation to facilitate them.

On the occasion, Town Nazim-I Zahid Nadeem, Chief Coordinator, FPCCI Regional Office Peshawar Haji Mohammad Afzal, Javed Akhtar and trader's leaders were also spoke on the occasion and expressed reservations over delay in BRT project and demanding of the government to extend maximum relief to business community.