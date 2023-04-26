UrduPoint.com

Business Community Welcomes Order For Russian Crude

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Business community welcomes order for Russian Crude

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, has echoed the welcoming and relieving sentiments of the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan on the country's first order for Russian crude vis-a-vis rest of the world oil markets – and, as per prevalent rates, Pakistan may benefit up to $18 / barrel or up to 30 percent.

In a statement on Wednesday, he expressed his hopes that the first cargo will arrive at the Karachi port in May 2023.

It makes economic sense as well to import crude only as three big refineries in the country have the capacity to refine Russian crude, he added.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also appreciated that the government wants to gradually enhance the total imports of suitable Russian crude to 100,000 barrels per day.

He elaborated that this single step will take some burden off Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves (FER), balance of payment, trade deficit and soaring inflation, as petroleum imports is the single largest category in the country's total import bill.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Exchange Import Business Chambers Of Commerce Russia Oil May Market Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan launches World Cup preparations on Thursd ..

Pakistan launches World Cup preparations on Thursday

5 minutes ago
 Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free E ..

Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free Eid Al Fitr holiday at sea

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million c ..

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million counterfeit goods worth AED29 m ..

33 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 billion in Q1 2023

33 minutes ago
 Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the lat ..

Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the latest technologies on the educat ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.