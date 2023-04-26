Business community welcomes order for Russian Crude

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, has echoed the welcoming and relieving sentiments of the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan on the country's first order for Russian crude vis-a-vis rest of the world oil markets – and, as per prevalent rates, Pakistan may benefit up to $18 / barrel or up to 30 percent.

In a statement on Wednesday, he expressed his hopes that the first cargo will arrive at the Karachi port in May 2023.

It makes economic sense as well to import crude only as three big refineries in the country have the capacity to refine Russian crude, he added.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also appreciated that the government wants to gradually enhance the total imports of suitable Russian crude to 100,000 barrels per day.

He elaborated that this single step will take some burden off Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves (FER), balance of payment, trade deficit and soaring inflation, as petroleum imports is the single largest category in the country's total import bill.