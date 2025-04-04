Business community welcomes reduction in power tariff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka Patron-in-Chief of Central Organization of Pakistani Traders and President Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad along with his team and local business community has welcomed the recent government’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs.

He warmly welcomed the government's initiative for reduction of more than Rs.7 in electricity rates for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, his team, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and their associates.

Khawaja Sikka said that PM’s revolutionary step would provide relief not only to the industrial and commercial sectors but also to the general public. He said that the initiative would contribute significantly in economic recovery and national financial stability.

However, he stressed the need of further measures for elimination of various taxes on electricity bills, abolishment of slab system and end of peak-hour charges immediately. Such actions would provide further relief to the consumers and help in boosting business activities across the country, he added.

Several prominent business leaders also appreciated the government's power tariff reduction initiative.

They also welcomed the power traffic reduction and said that it would help accelerate economic recovery and strengthen industrial growth.

However, they stressed the need for further reforms in the power sector to ensure its long-term benefits for industries and households alike.

They were also optimistic that the government would continue to take more steps to support trade, industry and economic growth in Pakistan.