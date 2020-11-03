Business community welcomes relief package

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The business community of Faisalabad has welcomed the announcement of relief package for industrial sector and said it will certainly promote industries that suffered losses in the past.

Former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain paid best tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that this decision would have a salutary impact on export. He said that industrial sector would gain momentum due to this incentive in electricity rate. "Now our exporters can compete in international market as it will certainly cut down cost of doing business," he said and added that this decision would help boost economic growth and strengthen the economy.

He said that industrialists would try their best to increase their production so that they could get maximum relief. "Our exports will increase in addition to creating much needed job opportunities for our unemployed youth," he added.

Former Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturer and Exporters Association (PHMA) Kashif Zia welcomed the relief package and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had fulfilled its promise of trimming down the cost of doing business. He said it would certainly provide much needed relief to the industrial sector and result in generating economic activities in the country.