UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Welcomes Relief Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:09 PM

Business community welcomes relief package

The business community of Faisalabad has welcomed the announcement of relief package for industrial sector and said it will certainly promote industries that suffered losses in the past

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The business community of Faisalabad has welcomed the announcement of relief package for industrial sector and said it will certainly promote industries that suffered losses in the past.

Former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain paid best tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that this decision would have a salutary impact on export. He said that industrial sector would gain momentum due to this incentive in electricity rate. "Now our exporters can compete in international market as it will certainly cut down cost of doing business," he said and added that this decision would help boost economic growth and strengthen the economy.

He said that industrialists would try their best to increase their production so that they could get maximum relief. "Our exports will increase in addition to creating much needed job opportunities for our unemployed youth," he added.

Former Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturer and Exporters Association (PHMA) Kashif Zia welcomed the relief package and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had fulfilled its promise of trimming down the cost of doing business. He said it would certainly provide much needed relief to the industrial sector and result in generating economic activities in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Exports Business Job Chamber Turkish Lira Market Commerce Government Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy finds full compliance to COVID-19 gu ..

11 minutes ago

AJK President stresses for maintaining national un ..

1 minute ago

UK Terror Threat Level Raised to Severe From Subst ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Crown Prince approves new package of incen ..

41 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender killed in encounter

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister expresses dismay over inordinat ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.