Business Community Widely Hails Trump's Decision To Boost Trade Relations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:42 PM

Business community widely hails Trump's decision to boost trade relations

Business community Tuesday widelyhailing the decision of United States President Donald Trump forenhancing volume of mutual trade up to twelve folds said Pakistan is anideal and attractive investment destination coupled with large marketendowed studded with a rich array of resources

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) business community Tuesday widelyhailing the decision of United States President Donald Trump forenhancing volume of mutual trade up to twelve folds said Pakistan is anideal and attractive investment destination coupled with large marketendowed studded with a rich array of resources.Founder Chairman Pak US Business Council, Senior Vice President SAARCChamber and United Business Group (UBG) Central Chairman Iftikhar AliMalik welcoming the joint statements of Donald Trump and Prime MinisterImran Khan and the private sectors in both countries could increase trademanifolds by playing constructive role to further strengthen mutual tradeand economic ties.In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Iftikhar Malik said overseas businessmenand investors should avail benefits from the economic and businessopportunities provided by Pakistan's strategic location and theconnectivity to the broader regions.

He said both Imran Khan and Trumpgovernments have economic agendas; therefore, there should be meaningfulresult oriented dialogues on trade and investment between the twocountries. United States is the largest trade partner of Pakistan and overone million Pakistani expatriates are housed there.He said Pakistan and US have good potential to enhance cooperation inenergy, agriculture and education sectors and stressed that bothgovernments should facilitate their entrepreneurs to strengthencollaboration for achieving mutually beneficial outcomes.

"Our otherendowments include a vast pool of skilled human resource, a large agrarianbase, tremendous tourism potential, diverse mineral wealth, and a developedIT infrastructure," he added. He said both countries should focus ondeveloping sector-specific cooperation between their private sectors thatwould help in increasing two-way trade.

