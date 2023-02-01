Business community with security forces to quell terrorism: Iftikhar Ali Malik

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The business community across the country on Wednesday expressed solidarity with valiant security forces to frustrate the evil designs of anti-state elements and stamp out the menace of terrorism.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Muslim Khan Buneri, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan is facing gigantic and myriad challenges including terrorism and the country is passing through a critical period of history since its inception.

He said that with the proverbial resilience of our people, we were destined to overcome this challenge and would soon emerge as a stronger country.

He said the government, the armed forces and the people are on one page to defend the geographical frontiers and flush out terrorism from the motherland.

The patriotic business community will help thwart such targeted specific anti state stances by a section of disgruntled and unscrupulous elements, he addedIftikhar Malik said that better law and order was the pre-requisite for strengthening of national economy and promotion of democratic system besides inflow of foreign investors in every sphere of life. He further said our armed forces are our greatest asset as they not only offer their precious lives for fighting in the battlefields but also always remain in a state of preparedness to undertake the responsibility of working as a cohesive force in a very challenging situation, may it be horrifying earthquakes or the devastating floods.