Business Community worries over political polarization

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The country's current political and economic uncertainty is disconcerting, and if urgent steps are not taken timely, it will further worsen the country" s economy.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saqib Rafique, talking to APP, urged all political parties to sit together and find a solution to pull the country out of the political crises so that trade activities could be restored.

He said uncertainty had stagnated businesses and the entire economic system, with protests, sit-ins and long marches.

RCCI former president Sohail Altaf said that political mistrust and polarization had led the country to such a point that if timely measures were not taken, it would be impossible to return, "we have to think for the country beyond political affiliation." President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said that business activities were in decline, and there was a need to take the country out of confrontation.

Showing grave concerns over the instability, he appealed to all stakeholders to realize their responsibility.

/395