Business Community's Cooperation Key To End Corruption From Public, Private Sector: KPDG NAB

Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Director General National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Brigadier (Retd), Farooq Nasir Awan has called on business community to play their important role in elimination of corrupt practices both from public and private sectors

He was addressing a seminar, "Role of Business community in elimination of corruption" here today. A large number of representatives businessmen and traders attended the seminar and presented their suggestions on eliminating corrupt practices from the society.

He said that close working relationship and cooperation of business community with NAB is essential to eradicate corruption which will have positive effects on the national exchequer, ordinary people and their business.

He said that NAB gave great importance to suggestions of business community on elimination of corruption.

During seminar, the Director of Awareness and Prevention Wing of NAB gave a detailed briefing on various aspects of anti-corrupt practices in businesses activities.

Director General said that NAB said that this seminar was a part of awareness campaign to sensitize people about their role in eradicating corrupt practices.

