Business Community's Issues To Be Resolved On A Priority Basis: Commissioner

Published June 12, 2023

Business community's issues to be resolved on a priority basis: Commissioner

The Divisional Commissioner, Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull has assured that all issues of the business community will be resolved on a priority basis and an encouraging business environment will be provided to them

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Divisional Commissioner, Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull has assured that all issues of the business community will be resolved on a priority basis and an encouraging business environment will be provided to them.

A delegation of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Aamir Ghuri on Monday visited the office of the Commissioner and condolences the sad demise of his father.

Speaking to the delegation, Deputy Commissioner assured that he would play a vital role in resolving the key issues of the local business community so that they could be facilitated in promoting business activities.

He said that he was fully aware of the major issues of traders and industrialists. He said that the doors of his office were opened to the business community and reiterated that the district administration would provide full cooperation in resolving their problems.

He further said that the business community has been cooperating with the administration in many initiatives and would continue to cooperate in the future as well.

