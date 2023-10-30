Open Menu

Business Community's Role, Imperative For Economic Development : Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said the business community was playing a pivotal role in the development of economy with the promotion of business and enterprises in the country.

During a meeting with office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said the economy was invigorated only with business and investment activities.

The meeting deliberated upon multiple issues and initiatives including the promotion of business activities in the country.

The caretaker government, the minister assured would ensure full support to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in this regard.

He said with the support of the Chamber, maximum cooperation would be provided by the government to resolve the major problems of the business community.

He remarked that national development was linked with the prosperity of the business community.

In order to enhance the exports, the opinion of businessmen must be given due importance in the policy-making process, Murtaza Solangi opined.

