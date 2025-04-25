Open Menu

Business Community’s Role Lauded In Country’s Socio-economic Development

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Business community’s role lauded in country’s socio-economic development

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The business community is a backbone of the economy and its role is significant to give boost to efforts aimed at ensuring socio-economic development of the country, says Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, here on Friday.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from the Trader Action Committee at the Range Police Office in Dera Ismail Khan.

The RPO acknowledged the vital contributions and sacrifices made by Dera’s business community in maintaining peace in the region, saying their support and cooperation with the police have always been exemplary and unforgettable.

He urged the traders to continue assisting the police in matters of security and emphasized the installation of surveillance cameras in marketplaces to enhance safety.

He added that the Safe City project would soon be implemented in Dera, which would significantly improve policing and public safety.

To ensure better traffic flow, the RPO proposed a one-way traffic system in market areas and instructed that the DSP Traffic and trader representatives work together to develop a comprehensive traffic plan.

The President of the trader action committee praised the efforts of the police and administration, stating that the traders’ association has always supported the authorities in maintaining law and order.

He assured continued cooperation from all segments of society for the peace and stability of the city.

At the end of the meeting, the trader delegation presented a souvenir to RPO Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar in appreciation of the excellent security and traffic arrangements during Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The delegation included prominent business figures such as Sharif Chauhan, Asif Rizwan, Fazal-ur-Rehman, and Rana Nadeem.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

18 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

18 hours ago
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

18 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

18 hours ago
 Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

19 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

19 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan