Business Community’s Role Lauded In Country’s Socio-economic Development
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 12:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The business community is a backbone of the economy and its role is significant to give boost to efforts aimed at ensuring socio-economic development of the country, says Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, here on Friday.
He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from the Trader Action Committee at the Range Police Office in Dera Ismail Khan.
The RPO acknowledged the vital contributions and sacrifices made by Dera’s business community in maintaining peace in the region, saying their support and cooperation with the police have always been exemplary and unforgettable.
He urged the traders to continue assisting the police in matters of security and emphasized the installation of surveillance cameras in marketplaces to enhance safety.
He added that the Safe City project would soon be implemented in Dera, which would significantly improve policing and public safety.
To ensure better traffic flow, the RPO proposed a one-way traffic system in market areas and instructed that the DSP Traffic and trader representatives work together to develop a comprehensive traffic plan.
The President of the trader action committee praised the efforts of the police and administration, stating that the traders’ association has always supported the authorities in maintaining law and order.
He assured continued cooperation from all segments of society for the peace and stability of the city.
At the end of the meeting, the trader delegation presented a souvenir to RPO Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar in appreciation of the excellent security and traffic arrangements during Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr.
The delegation included prominent business figures such as Sharif Chauhan, Asif Rizwan, Fazal-ur-Rehman, and Rana Nadeem.
