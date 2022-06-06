UrduPoint.com

Business Conference Aims At Meaningful Dialogue On Economy: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said a day-long, meaningful and substantive dialogue would be held on Tuesday bringing together leaders from agriculture, information technology, textile, manufacturing and many other business sectors

The minister, in a tweet using hashing of "PMBusinessconfernce", said the main objective of the meeting would be to interactively assess Pakistan's existing economic challenges and devise their short-medium-and long-term solutions.

The other objective would be to obtain recommendations from across the commercial spectrum for the financial year 2022-23 budget.

