Business conference aims at meaningful dialogue on economy: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said a day-long, meaningful and substantive dialogue would be held on Tuesday bringing together leaders from agriculture, information technology, textile, manufacturing and many other business sectors.

The minister, in a tweet using hashing of "PMBusinessconfernce", said the main objective of the meeting would be to interactively assess Pakistan's existing economic challenges and devise their short-medium-and long-term solutions.

The other objective would be to obtain recommendations from across the commercial spectrum for the financial year 2022-23 budget.